It’s the little book club that could. And did.

Over the last 50 years, Ute Pass Literary Club has plowed through an impressive number of books and become one of the country’s longest-running book clubs. At least, they haven’t heard of any other clubs that have managed to stick around that long.

“We meet once a month, so that’s one book per month, 12 months a year,” said Rita Randolph, 76. “Fifty years is 600 books.”

A lot can happen in five decades — marriage, divorce, kids, grandkids, great-grandkids, retirement and the replacing of body parts: three knees, three shoulders and a hip in this group.

“They supported me through three bouts of cancer,” Judy Johnson said. “It really is a support group.”

A dozen years ago, Randolph got divorced and relied on the tight bonds of the group to support her, as did Bunny Routon.

“During my divorce the book club was my family,” Routon said. “My parents were deceased. If I needed anything I had book club.”

“We talk about illnesses, husbands, and then we say what about the book?” Colleen Karle said.

All seven members know to keep the last Tuesday afternoon of the month free for book club. In the group’s early years, when the women were in their late 20s, the club started at 8 p.m. and stretched into the wee hours of the morning. As they aged and their lives evolved, that start time shifted to 7 p.m. And now, with their youngest member at 75 and their oldest at 80, afternoons are more palatable.

Each member takes a turn hosting at their house and bears the responsibility of selecting the month’s book. This month’s choice? “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan. Last month’s? “The Rose Code” by Kate Quinn.

“We’re all book lovers,” Johnson said. “What better way to get together once a month and share books over wine and chocolate? We realized nobody was working during the day anymore.”

But today they’re breaking the status quo and adding a Thursday afternoon meeting to the itinerary. It’s necessary, though, as they need to plan their free 50th anniversary celebration on Saturday at the Woodland Park Library.

The women pull up to Randolph’s secluded Woodland Park cabin in the woods and greet each other in the bright sunshine. Some carry food, others help each other maneuver across the uneven earth.

Inside they wander through the cozy, brightly decorated home, making idle chatter and cracking open the wine. They congregate in the living room, where they stand in front of the hearth to admire one of Randolph’s paintings. She’s the artist in the group, and a number of years ago she painted the club’s portrait, featuring seven ladies in geometric-print dresses linked by books and wine glasses.

Deciphering who is who in the painting is tricky — the figures are interchangeable, one member says, so the image can be used by other interested book clubs around the country.

The roomful of ladies come from around the Pikes Peak region — Colorado Springs, Cascade, Woodland Park, Manitou Springs — though in the beginning they lived in Ute Pass communities. Only two of the three original members remain today: Jan Altman and librarian Elise Tiedt, who met through mutual friends, had kids the same age and were pregnant at the same time.

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

“I was jealous of two friends in town who didn’t invite me to their book club,” Altman said, “so I started our own book club.”

Members have come and gone through the years, but they’ve stuck at lucky number seven for quite some time. Johnson, who joined the group 25 years ago, is probably the newest member.

“We’ve been up to 10,” Randolph said. “We did have people come in off and on. Now it’s too hard because we’ve got so much history and our conversations are around that history. Another person would feel left out. We’ve tried it, and they drift away after a while.”

The ones who remain might have bonded over a shared love of books, but they’ve become a family. And as with every family, some dissent occurs.

“We accept each other,” Routon said, “though we might not always agree.”

The congenial vibe is palpable as the women lounge on couches and by the hearth. One starts a story and another embellishes it. Memories are jogged. Fun is poked. Empathy is extended. One woman jokes it’s better to have seven brains working to remember their history.

The ladies do more than read books. They also go to movies based on the books they’ve read and take field trips to places like Santa Fe and Taos, N.M., and Breckenridge, the latter of which sparks a funny story about Altman.

“We bet who would get asked to dance first at a bar,” Tiedt said.

Turns out it was Altman, but only because she secretly paid a doorman $10 to ask her to dance, which he did before they barely sat down.

“It was my smile,” Altman scoffed.

“It’s a true story,” Randolph said.

“That’s a terrible story,” Altman joked back.

And over the years they’ve invited local and formerly local authors to join them at their meetings: Barbara O’Neal, Connie Willis, Mara Purl, Jennie Marts. And then there was the one time the group collectively agreed to stop reading a book they loathed. And when one of them gave it a bad review online, the author, who lived in Florida, reached out to see if she could visit the group, to which they gave a hearty no, thank you.

“We disagree about whether we like the book or not, whether it’s well-written or not,” Randolph said. “We have different opinions about things, but it has led us all to read books we wouldn’t have read and learning things we wouldn’t have learned if it weren’t for book club. We’re all stronger and more resilient and more intelligent because of all this.”

Contact the writer: 636-0270