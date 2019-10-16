Boo at the Zoo
When: 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Oct. 25-27 and 31, last admission at 7:30 p.m.
Where: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road
Price: $17.75 to $22.75, 75 cents 2 and younger; 633-9925, cmzoo.org
The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo does Halloween right for little goblins and ghosts. There are treat stations throughout the zoo and a lighted pumpkin patch. There’s also a haunted house, spooky graveyard, boo carousel, pirates cove and lots of wild animals. Select animal exhibits are open during the event, including the African lions, Monkey Pavilion, Australia Walkabout and the Goat Experience. The Sky Ride is also available until 8 p.m.
Depending on their diets, some of the zoo’s animals will get tasty treats, including pumpkins filled with meat and special blood Popsicles.
HellScream Haunted House/Haunted Mines
When: HellScream through Nov. 9, Haunted Mines through Nov. 8
Where: 3021 N. Hancock Ave., 3910 Palmer Park Blvd.
Price: $22 to $52; hellscreamhaunt.com
Care for a scare? These two haunted houses are the path to cold sweat, nightmares and heart palpitations.
Haunted Mines offers 28,000 square feet of terror, including some charming new side attractions: a 10-minute interactive horror theater, a five-minute mini-escape room adventure and a simulation that lets you pretend you’ve been buried alive. Cheers, it’s October.
Over at HellScream, film, TV and special effects professionals have amassed a fright fest with movie- quality special effects, legit actors who won’t back down, disturbing themes and detailed sets worth further inspection.
‘Count Dracula’ by Rialto Players
When: Opens Friday, 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 27
Where: Historic Rialto Theater, 209 W. Main St., Florence
Price: $10 to $12; 719-784-7255, historicrialtotheater.org
We all know the famous story of the vein-loving, night-stalking man bat. Was he evil? Or only misunderstood? He was simply doing what he had to do to survive, after all. This community theater group in Florence will put their own bloody spin on the timely tale at their 1923 building, which was originally an opera house with almost 900 seats. Later, the institution became a spot to screen silent movies, then talkie films, before eventually, after being condemned and shuttered for many decades, blooming into a theater. It was added to the Colorado State Register of Historical Places in 1993.
Corn Maze
When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays through Oct. 27
Where: Denver Botanic Gardens at Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton
Price: $9 to $14, free 2 and younger; 720-865-3500, botanicgardens.org/events/special-events/corn-maze
Food for thought: How many people make some sort of Stephen King joke about “Children of the Corn” as they’re wandering through this 7-acre corn maze? Perhaps you’ll need to make jokes and lighten the mood when you can’t find your way out.
Prep beforehand by taking a gander at the stalks of corn from two 15-foot-tall illuminated bridges. Kids 9 and younger can try out a mini version of the corn maze.
For those harder-edged maze goers, check out the After Dark Corn Maze and Dead Zone Scream Park.
Old Colorado City Harvest Festival
When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday
Where: Old Colorado City
Price: Free; 644-9114, shopoldcoloradocity.com
One can never attend too many pumpkin-related events. Here’s one more. Old Colorado City will brim with a pumpkin patch and decorating, a kids zone, live music by the Witcheroos, sidewalk sales, a beer garden, food vendors, face painting and a farmers market.
Night Terrors and Victorian Horrors
When: 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays through Oct. 26
Where: Rosemount Museum, 419 W. 14th St., Pueblo
Price: $15 to $18; 719-545-5290, rosemount.org
A more than century-old mansion is the ideal location for a night of macabre tales and bone-chilling stories. Attendees will move between five rooms, listening to actors spin spooky yarns.
The 37-room mansion was finished in 1893 and became the home of John and Margaret Thatcher. Almost all the furnishings, accessories, paintings, wall and window treatments are original to the home. Perhaps the spirits of its occupants are also original to the home?
More events
• Oct. 24: Theresa Caputo, 7:30 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $39-$90; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com, axs.com
• Oct. 25: Great Gatsby 1920s Halloween Gala, 8 p.m., Cherokee Ranch & Castle, 6113 N. Daniels Park Road, Sedalia, $90; 303-688-5555, cherokeeranch.org
• Oct. 25-26: “Carrie the Musical: A Staged Concert,” by Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College’s Theatre Company, 7:30 p.m., FAC, 30 W. Dale St., $20-$40; 634-5581, fac.coloradocollege.edu
• Oct. 25: Chive-O-Ween, 8 p.m.-midnight, Memorial Hall, 606 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, $30; chivecharities.org
• Oct. 26: Haunted Prom Party Bus Bar Crawl, 6-11 p.m., Oskar Blues Grill & Brew, 118 N. Tejon St., $25; localmotiveevents.com
• Oct. 26-27: Conservatory Goes Creepy by Colorado Springs Conservatory, trick-or-treating and more, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 26, CSC, 415 S. Sahwatch St.; 11 a.m.-4 p.m Oct. 27, Acacia Park, 115 E. Platte Ave., free; 577-4556, peakradar.com/event/conservatory-goes-creepy
• Oct. 26: Emma Crawford Coffin Races and Festival, noon, Manitou Avenue, Manitou Springs, free; 685-5089, 685-1454, emmacrawfordfestival.com
• Oct. 26: Jack-O-Lantern Trail, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain, $4-$5, prepaid registration required; 520-6745
• Oct. 26-27: “The Spooky MilliBOO,” kids show by Millibo Art Theatre, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Oct. 26, 1 and 3 p.m. Oct. 27, The MAT, 1626 S. Tejon St., $12.50, $44 family four-pack; 465-6321, themat.org
• Oct. 26: Halloween Celebration featuring Gramatik, Kayzo, Ghastly, Tom Morello, Armnhmr, Ducky, Mom N Dad, 5 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 West Alameda Parkway, Morrison, $49-$150; redrocksonline.com
• Oct. 27: Haunted Fall Fest, 1-9 p.m., El Paso County Fair and Events Center, 366 10th St., Calhan, $1, free 2 and younger; 520-7880