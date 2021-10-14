If you go

What: Boo at the Zoo

When: 4-8:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 23-24 and Oct. 29-31

Where: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, Colorado Springs

Price: Tickets are only available online at cmzoo.org. They will not be sold at the gate. Tickets cost $24.75 for ages 3-64, $19.75 for Zoo members, $22.75 for military and adults 65 and older, and 75 cents for kids 2 and younger.