Bonefish Grill, 5102 N. Nevada Ave., is an ideal place to head for Friday fish during Lent.
Diners will find popular dishes such as Angler’s Catch, with tempura-style crispy cod and jumbo shrimp served on a bed of french fries with coleslaw and sides of cocktail and tartar sauce, for $18.90 on Fridays through April 2.
Other choices include risotto del mar with jumbo shrimp and lobster-sherry cream sauce or Alaskan black cod with a sweet soy glaze topped with pickled ginger relish, over jasmine rice with spinach and mushrooms.
Details: 598-0826, tinyurl.com/kr9sr42
Contact the writer: 636-0271.