Rock and roll superstar and Grammy Award winner Bon Jovi will kick off this year's Encore Drive-In Nights concert series.
The series begins May 22. Coloradans have three opportunities to watch the man with one of the best mane's in the business perform: Delta's Tru Vu Drive-In, Buena Vista's Comanche Drive-In and Monte Vista's Star Drive-In. The never-before-seen concert will be broadcast at about 300 drive-in and outdoor theaters around the U.S., Canada and Ireland, and some indoor cinemas around the world.
Ticket prices are TBA and go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday. Go online to bonjoviconcert.com.
Bon Jovi is known for a multitude of hit songs, including "Livin' on a Prayer," "It's My Life," "You Give Love a Bad Name" and "Wanted Dead or Alive."