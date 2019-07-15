Spotlighting Events worthy of your next Colorado road trip
Aug. 9-11
Bohemian Nights
Colorado musicians have a home at this festival in historic Fort Collins. The celebration will present more than 37 new, emerging and established Colorado artists.
It’s a festival of all genres, jazz, rock, Americana, hip hop, electronic and more. The town suddenly becomes an endless stage, with performances on more than six stages scattered through the town.
All concerts are free. Children of all ages can head to the Kids’ Music Adventure to build their own musical instrument, perform on stage and experiment with instruments.
While you’re there:
Grab a slice of pizza from Totally 80's Pizza and Museum, the world’s only '80s museum. The dough’s made fresh daily.
Also on our calendar:
Guitar Town Festival, Aug. 9-11, copperguitartown.com/
- The world’s best guitarists are headed to Copper Mountain, and it’s a free event for all guitar enthusiasts.
Gold Rush Days, Aug. 10-11, buenavistacolorado.org/gold-rush-days/
- Celebrate Buena Vista’s rich history with live music, an arts & crafts fair, water events and bungee jumps, beer garden with food, historical reenactments, duck races, the Burro Race Triple Crown and more.