Author Bob Woodward has announced a Colorado stop on his latest book tour. "A Conversation with Bob Woodward" will take place on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Denver's Bellco Theatre.
Woodward's latest book, "Fear: Trump in the White House," sold more than 1.1 million copies in its first week in the United States. Woodward will provide an inside look at the Trump presidency at his Bellco appearance.
Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, October 12 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com or by phone at 888-929-7849 or at the Denver Coliseum ticket office on Saturdays.
For more on this story visit 9News.com.