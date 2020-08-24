A Colorado Springs artist has departed the valley of the dolls.
Bob Simpich, who founded Simpich Character Dolls with his wife, Jan Simpich, died Aug. 15. He was 94. He's survived by his four children, Ragan, Gretchen, David and Brenda Sue.
A live-streamed memorial service will be held Sept. 3 from First Presbyterian Church. For more information, call 884-6100.
The couple founded the company in 1952 and in 1978 began hand-crafting Americana-style figurine dolls in an Old Colorado City studio, where they employed 100 people at one point to sew small suits or paint doll faces. The couple retired and closed the shop in 2007. Their son, David, eventually reopened the space at what is now Simpich Showcase, where he holds marionette shows in Simpich Marionette Theatre and sells authentic Simpich dolls.
Bob's artistry extended well beyond doll-making. He also was an acclaimed painter, whose five-panel oil painting of a Colorado mountain stream was hung in 2008 at St. Francis Medical Center. He and his wife moved from Missouri to Colorado Springs in 1952 so he could teach art in several Colorado Springs District 11 schools, and eventually moved into district art director and supervisor positions.