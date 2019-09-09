Folk rock legend Bob Dylan will bring his band to Denver's Mission Ballroom on Oct. 17.
Tickets are $75 to $200 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Call 888-929-7849 or go online to axs.com.
His hits include "Blowin' in the Wind," "Like a Rolling Stone," "Mr. Tambourine Man," "Just Like a Woman" and "Gotta Serve Somebody."
The Grammy and Academy award winner has written more than 500 songs recorded by more than 2,000 artists. He was awarded the Nobel Prize for literature in 2016.
"The Rolling Thunder Revue: The 1975 Live Recordings," a box set of 14 CDs, was released in June and features five full Dylan performances from the tour and recently discovered tapes from Dylan's tour rehearsals.