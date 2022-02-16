Sometimes all it takes is one song to know something is meant for you.
For blues rock singer-songwriter Davy Knowles, that song was “Sultans of Swing” by Dire Straits. When his dad played it in the car for him one day, the 11-year-old got lost in the notes.
“That was it for me,” the guitarist said. “I just wanted to be Mark Knopfler at that point. The way the guitar weaved in and out of his vocals sounded lyrical and melodic. It was hard to tell where he ended and the guitar began.”
By 13 or 14, Knowles was playing three nights a week in blues bands with adults where he grew up on the Isle of Man, a small dollop of land in the Irish Sea off the northwest coast of England. One musician in particular, a friend of his father’s, was lavish with his knowledge and experience.
“It was an education,” Knowles said. “They were incredibly generous. They said ‘Hang on, it’s not your turn.’ They showed me the etiquette. They taught me lessons in a gentle and nurturing way. I feel very fortunate.”
Knowles will perform “good, old-fashioned late ’60s and ’70s blues-influenced rock” Friday at Stargazers Theatre and Event Center. It’ll be him, a bass player and a drummer.
After his young start in bands, Knowles was ready to start his group. Back Door Slam formed in the early 2000s and released their debut album, “Roll Away,” in 2007. After two albums broke into the top five on the Billboard blues chart, the band broke up in 2009. Knowles went solo and released “The Outsider” in 2014, followed by “Three Miles from Avalon” in 2016, which also crashed the Billboard top five.
“What Happens Next” dropped in October, an eclectic, blues and rock-influenced album that also finds Knowles trying his hand at the soul genre.
“It’s fun to push myself out of my comfort zone,” he said, “and focus on songwriting, rather than quick, let’s get to the guitar solo.”
And if you listen carefully, you’ll hear his Celtic background naturally weave its way in and through his music, even though he was mostly influenced by American musicians growing up, such as Ray Charles, Freddie King, Woody Guthrie and Pete Seeger.
“You couldn’t go anywhere without hearing Celtic music, fiddle music,” he said about life on the Isle of Man. “That becomes part of you.”
The sea, as a subject or metaphor, is also never too far off in many of his songs, thanks to his childhood: “From one side of the house you could see the East Coast. On the other side you could see the West Coast.”
His new album has been a welcome chance to sink into his own skin a bit more. After entering the music world at a young age, he spent a good deal of his career feeling a need to “showboat a little bit,” he said. Nowadays, in his mid-30s, he’s more comfortable and confident, and ready to let go of being somebody else or doing what others expect of him.
“This was an effort of, ‘Hang on, I’m not really a 60-year-old,’” Knowles said. “This music isn’t of my generation as much as I absolutely adore it. Maybe this is a good time to write and record something that’s influenced by all this stuff, but has something younger about it.”
