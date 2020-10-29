It’s easy to figure out what matters to Mike Zito.
On the top of his Facebook page is a For Your Grammy Consideration post for his Chuck Berry tribute album.
A few scrolls down, you’ll find a photo of Zito’s tattooed arms wrapped around one of his guitars and a big smile on his face. The occasion? Celebrating 17 years of sobriety.
The two accomplishments are tied together in a way. Zito says he never would’ve been able to make the album he hopes grabs a Grammy nod if he didn’t quit drugs and alcohol in 2003.
“I realized being sober I could do music and make money on it instead of spending all my money on drugs and alcohol,” Zito said in an interview with The Gazette ahead of his show Thursday at Stargazers Theatre said. “I started to take it very seriously. I started working on my craft and being more than the bar band guy.”
Zito says he has sobriety to thank for all the albums he’s made since 2003, including “Greyhound,” named for the bus that drove Zito from his life of addiction in St. Louis to a new life in Texas.
Zito’s old life — the good and bad — shows up plenty in his blues music.
Growing up in St. Louis, Zito feels like he was born into loving the city’s most-beloved musician, Chuck Berry. At 18, Zito started playing bar gigs and fashioning his rhythmic guitar style after Berry.
“That’s how you played guitar at bars,” Zito. “You wanted to play like Chuck. He was the king.”
During the day, Zito worked at a local music store for 10 years. One day, his idol walked in. That led to Zito opening up for Berry.
While he says Berry just knew him as “the kid from the music store,” Zito admired every interaction the two shared.
“He had an energy and a stage presence I haven’t seen from anyone else,” Zito said. “It was mesmerizing.”
Those moments stayed close to the younger musician even after he left his hometown. Zito, who will turn 50 in a couple weeks, has been based in Nederland, Texas, for several years and has a recording studio there.
“Wherever I go, people still say they hear some Chuck Berry in how I play,” Zito said.
After Berry passed away in 2017, Zito got an idea.
He gathered 20 of his guitarist friends, including Joe Bonamassa and Walter Trout, to make a Chuck Berry tribute album. Zito produced the record, which came out in late 2019.
“It’s the hardest thing I ever did,” Zito says, speaking about the “ordeal” of coordinating with so many musicians. He also felt pressure to get it right.
“We’re trying to pay tribute to an icon,” he said. “The bottom line is nothing we did on that record is going to sound like Chuck Berry. It’s saying thanks for all the inspiration and the great songs and guitar licks.”
After putting out the record, Zito and his backing band planned to tour extensively playing Chuck Berry tunes. The coronavirus pandemic cut that short.
But Zito is happy to be coming back to Colorado for a mini version of that tour. He’s playing four dates in the state, including Thursday’s date in Colorado Springs.
“It’ll be the first time we’re playing with the band since February,” he said. “So the band’s going to be loud.”