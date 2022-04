Jake Loggins is a familiar name for the Colorado Springs music community. After spending the last six years in Utah, the blues singer returns for a homecoming concert Saturday at Stargazers Theatre. Click or tap here for more details on the show.

Loggins led the Jake Loggins Band for several years before moving to Utah in July 2015. His band was a fixture at Stargazers, Territory Days, Blues Under the Bridge, Benny's and stacks of summer concerts in the parks.