The Trinidaddio Blues Fest has been around since 1999, but Saturday will mark Sugaray Rayford‘s first visit.
The Los Angeles-based singer and festival headliner doesn’t have any grand plans for his Trinidaddio debut, which is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. and will come after six other musical acts take the stage for the one-day fest.
“I’m going to do what I always do,” he says. “We just go in and have a good time. That’s what it’s about.”
Rayford promises, though, that this weekend’s performance at Central Park in Trinidad won’t be like any of the other 200 or so shows he and his seven-piece band have played this year. One reason is because the veteran blues singer refuses to make or follow a set list.
“I hate set lists,” he says. “They’re the worst thing that ever happened to musicians. It takes away the spontaneity when the songs are always in the exact same order.”
Instead, Rayford decides what songs to play on the fly. Luckily, he has plenty of material from which to choose. Over two decades, the Texas-born singer has accumulated a roster of 115 songs, including those from his recently released album, “Somebody Save Me.” Rayford also often throws in some covers, whether it be a tune by blues legend Little Milton or Pink Floyd.
“I let the audience decide what’s next,” he says. “Every show is different because the audience is different.”
His band members are up for the challenge at any given concert, a word Rayford playfully says he doesn’t believe in. “It’s a party,” he says.
Rayford’s band includes a drummer who previously played with Seal and Neil Diamond and a horn section that formerly backed up Amy Winehouse.
“Our style of blues is so different,” he said, crediting his roots in Texas gospel music. “It’s more soul. It’s soulful songs that you can dance to and that make you cry.”
His style of blues won’t be the only one on display. Music starts at noon, and the lineup also includes Jimmy Thackery and a new Chicago-based supergroup called The Rockwell Ave Blues Band. A free pre-festival concert is set for Friday.
Amanda Hancock, The Gazette, amanda.hancock@gazette.com