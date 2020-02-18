Fresh off a win at the Grammys, the blues/Americana artist Keb' Mo' is headed to Colorado Springs.

Mo' will be at Pikes Peak Center on July 8.

Tickets, ranging from $39.95 to $79.95, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at The Broadmoor World Arena and Pikes Peak Center box offices as well as online at pikespeakcenter.com, broadmoorworldarena.com and axs.com.

Since the 1980s, Mo' has released 14 albums, including his latest, "Oklahoma," that took home a Grammy for best Americana album. He's been nominated for 12 Grammys and won five.

Mo' isn't just known for his solo work. B.B. King, the Dixie Chicks and the Zac Brown Band have recorded his songs. Mo' has collaborated with some top names in music, from Bonnie Raitt to Vince Gill to Amy Grant.