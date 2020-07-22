Here’s a look at what’s on tap this weekend at drive-in theaters around the state. (Note: The Mesa Drive-In in Pueblo has not opened for the season because of COVID-19 concerns.)
FH Beerworks shows “Indiana Jones”
The brewery, 2490 N. Powers Blvd., continues its Car Seat Cinema Series with a showing of “Indiana Jones & The Temple of Doom” on Saturday. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. and the movie starts at dusk. Tickets cost $20 per car and are available at facebook.com/FHBeerworksEast.
Rocky Mountain Women’s Film presents “Meet the Patels”
A pop-up drive-in movie will land at the former Gazette building. Rocky Mountain Women’s Film presents the documentary “Meet the Patels” at 704 E. Colorado Ave. at 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday. The parking lot closes at 8:40 p.m. and the film begins at 8:45 p.m. Admission is $25 per car. Purchase tickets online at rmwfilm.org/drive-in-cinema.
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani in concert
Here’s your chance to see Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins in concert. The three singers are teaming up for the Encore Drive-In Nights series coming to drive-in and outdoor theaters across the country beginning on Saturday. The concerts are playing Colorado theaters including Comanche Drive In Theatre in Buena Vista; Holiday Twin Drive-In Theatre in Fort Collins; Cinema Pop-Ups at Park Meadows in Lone Tree; The Star Drive-In Theatre in Monte Vista; The Star Drive-In Theatre in Montrose; and Tru Vu Drive-In in Delta. Tickets are $114.99 per vehicle, which includes up to six guests. Go online to ticketmaster.com/encore-blakeshelton.
Denver Mart Drive-In
Denver, facebook.com/denvermartdrivein
See “Jurassic Park” and “Jaws” Friday-Sunday. Tickets start at $10 per person. Gates open at 8 p.m.
Best Western Movie Manor
Monte Vista, facebook.com/stardrivein
The drive-in is open every night and this week is showing “Beauty and the Beast” and “Iron Man.” Movies start at dusk. Tickets cost $8 for adults and $3 for kids.
Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-In
Minturn, facebook.com/HighestDrivein
This boutique drive-in will show “The Sandlot” on Thursday, “Jurassic Park” on Friday and “Princess Bride” on Saturday. Movies start at dusk. Don’t wait to get tickets, as this drive-in only holds 50 car slots per showing. Ticket packages range from $27 to $75.
Amanda Hancock, The Gazette