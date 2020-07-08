Blake Shelton is the latest giant country star to bring his music to the big screen.
Along with pop star Gwen Stefani and country singer Trace Adkins, Shelton will kick off the Encore Drive-In Nights series coming to drive-in and outdoor theaters across the country beginning July 25. The show also will feature interviews with the artists.
Participating Colorado theaters include Comanche Drive In Theatre in Buena Vista; Holiday Twin Drive-In Theatre in Fort Collins; Cinema Pop-Ups at Park Meadows in Lone Tree; The Star Drive-In Theatre in Monte Vista; The Star Drive-In Theatre in Montrose; and Tru Vu Drive-In in Delta.
Tickets are $114.99 per vehicle, which includes up to six guests, and go on sale at noon Tuesday. Go online to ticketmaster.com/encore-blakeshelton. Theaters will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocol.