Blake Shelton's Saturday concert at Denver's Pepsi Center has been postponed due to the coronavirus.
The popular country music singer has postponed the final two weekends of his "Friends and Heroes Tour" until next year.
Tickets for the Denver show will be honored at the rescheduled date, and refunds will be available at the point of purchase. Call 303-405-1111 or go online to altitudetickets.com.
