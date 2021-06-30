'Black Widow' sends a memorable Marvel character out with a bang | Film Review

“Black Widow”
Cast: Scarlett Johansson (“The Avengers”), Florence Pugh (“Little Women”), David Harbour (“Stranger Things”), Rachel Weisz (“The Constant Gardener”), O-T Fagbenle (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), William Hurt (“Broadcast News”)
Premiere date: The film launches in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access on July 9.
The premise: Pursued and haunted by her past, Natasha Romanoff, aka the Black Widow, must deal with her history as a spy and the meaningful relationships that were shattered long before she became an Avenger. Set after the events of “Captain America: Civil War” and before her death in "Avengers: Endgame," this is the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Highs: “Black Widow” is not your typical Marvel film. To be sure, viewers will experience plenty of the MCU’s trademark moments. A story that gently tugs on your heartstrings? Check. Humor from a goofy, yet adorable protagonist? Check. Gigantic, over-the-top battle sequences? Check and mate.
“Black Widow” certainly checks all of the traditional MCU boxes, but in many ways it’s much more than a standard superhero movie. The first two-thirds of the film are covered in the fingerprints of “Mission Impossible,” “The Bourne Identity,” recent James Bond films and even the hit FX series, “The Americans.” Part action movie, part spy thriller, “Black Widow” is easily one of the most unusual MCU stand-alone films, thanks mostly to Natasha Romanoff.
Scarlett Johansson absolutely shines, bringing a role she first played in 2010’s “Iron Man 2” to a naturally evolved and fully realized conclusion. In “Black Widow,” we see Natasha Romanoff at her most layered and developed. The ass-kicking hero is front and center, but the thoughtful and caring individual that viewers have seen glimpses of throughout the Avengers franchise finally rises to the surface. Johansson shows her range, at one minute displaying heartfelt emotion and in another moving with the grace and ferocity of a master assassin. She’s fantastic.
The Black Widow isn’t the only character that will have audiences talking long after the film has ended. David Harbour shows off his comic chops as The Red Guardian, the Soviet version of Captain American. A man who longs for his glory days, his sense of nostalgia and quirky perspective of his own greatness blends surprisingly well with the film’s more serious aesthetic.
Even more impressive than The Red Guardian is the character of Yelena, played by Florence Pugh. The British actress is known for serious roles and period films, but she absolutely crushes it as Natasha’s “sister” and almost steals the movie.
Clearly at home with complicated fight choreography, Pugh is feisty, funny and has easy chemistry with Johansson. The time the two spend onscreen together are some of the most memorable moments in the film. MCU fans are certain to get a kick out of a running joke Yelena makes about Natasha’s classic Black Widow pose. It’s spot on and a clever tip of the cap to longtime Marvel movie fans.
Lows: ”Black Widow” has a strong cast; however some characters just seem to be around as a plot convenience. O-T Fagbenle plays Mason, an old friend of Romanoff’s. While their scenes together are fine, there’s no real explanation to their relationship. Mason’s just a friendly delivery boy. His scenes could have been cut and it wouldn’t have had any impact on the story.
A bit more troubling is the film’s shift in tone in its third act. For most of its 2 hour and 13 minute run time, “Black Widow” beautifully blends intrigue and action. But during the last 45 minutes the mood shifts, becoming temporarily somber, then quickly switching to massive, CGI-laden set pieces. Considering the film’s enjoyable and pleasing set-up, the final act is a bit jarring.
Grade: (B+): Full of action, suspense, drama and timely humor, “Black Widow” is a fun ride. If this really is the last time Scarlett Johansson suits up in one of her most memorable roles, she’s sending the Marvel character out with a bang.
