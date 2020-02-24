Grammy Award-winning blues rock band The Black Keys will bring its new "Let's Rock" tour to Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison on July 15.
R&B and soul musician Gary Clark Jr. will open the show.
Ticket go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday; prices haven't been announced. Call 888-929-7849 or go online to axs.com.
The longtime duo is touring in support of "Let's Rock," their ninth album, which was released in June. Playing together since they were 16, singer and guitarist Dan Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carne released their debut album, "The Big Come Up," in 2002.
They broke through to the masses in 2010 with the album "Brothers," which spawned the hit single "Tighten Up" and won three Grammy Awards. Other hits include "Lonely Boy," "Gold on the Ceiling" and "Fever."