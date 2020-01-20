You might not have been alive in 1973, but no matter. Black Jacket Symphony will take you back in time.
The group that re-creates classic albums on stage, right down to the last note and chord change, will bring Pink Floyd's 1973 album "The Dark Side of the Moon" to life on the Pikes Peak Center stage. The show is March 8. Tickets are $25 to $30 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Go online to pikespeakcenter.com, broadmoorworldarena.com or axs.com.
The group has re-created more than 50 legendary albums, including the Beatles' "Abbey Road," Led Zeppelin's "IV," Michael Jackson's "Thriller," the Eagles' "Hotel California," Nirvana's "Nevermind" and U2's "The Joshua Tree."
The first half of the show is devoted to the album while the second half spotlights the greatest hits of the featured band and maybe a deep track or two for fans.