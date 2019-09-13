After writing 195 books — with another in progress — New York Times bestselling author Jerry B. Jenkins will be among 21 authors who make up the first class of inductees into the Colorado Authors Hall of Fame.
The Black Forest-based writer, known most notably for co-authoring the “Left Behind” Christian book series, will be honored Saturday in a ceremony at the Courtyard Marriott Cherry Creek in Denver. Other inductees include the late Western novelist Louis L’Amour, former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, celebrated Colorado photographer John Fielder and horror novelist (and Jenkins’ personal friend, with whom he appeared on the cover of Writer’s Digest in 2009) Stephen King, who wrote “The Shining” in Colorado.
Jenkins’ induction is only the latest honor in a 40-year career full of them.
A self-proclaimed “sports freak,” the Michigan native took quick interest in sports, reading the sports sections in newspapers and Sports Illustrated.
“I wrote imaginary sports stories as if I had covered real games, just for fun,” he said.
At 14, he hoodwinked his way into a job as a sports reporter.
“I went to the ... sports department and asked how they were fixed for sportswriters, ‘because I am one.’ I looked older than I was, and the sports editor tried me out by assigning me to cover a couple of high school football games, not realizing that I wasn’t even old enough to drive yet,” Jenkins said.
He made “$1 per inch that survived the editor’s cuts,” he said.
Jenkins later became sports editor until he was 22 and then worked as a magazine editor and publisher until he was 31. After that, he served as head of Moody Press, eventually becoming vice president for publishing for the Moody Bible Institute of Chicago.
“At 40, I’d written nearly 100 books and went full-time freelance,” he said.
“Left Behind” was his 125th book. The 16-novel series, published in 1995, is set in the contemporary era and tells the story of the end times: the pretribulation, premillennial Christian eschatological interpretation of the Biblical apocalypse. The series has been adapted into four films and has spawned four video games, a soundtrack album and graphic novels.
Jenkins said the idea for the novels came from his co-author, Tim LaHaye, “but he was not a fiction writer. I got the fun part.” LaHaye died in 2016.
At its peak, the first book in the series alone was averaging 275,000 sales per month.
Jenkins’ career includes works in many genres, from mysteries, romance novels and children’s adventures to Christian fiction, biographies and marriage and family titles.
Jenkins and his wife, Dianna, moved to Black Forest in 1999. He’s been named to the New York Times bestseller list 21 times — seven works debuted at No. 1 — with more than 70 million copies sold.
To buy tickets to the induction ceremony, visit coloradoauthorshall offame.org.