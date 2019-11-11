In 2013, the brothers of The Black Crowes vowed never again to speak or play together.
Now, the rock band is back and will be headed on a 2020 tour that includes a concert in Colorado.
Following a six-year hiatus, Chris and Rich Robinson have reunited to tour in celebration of the 30th anniversary of their debut album, "Shake Your Money Maker."
The tour kicks off June 17 in Austin, Texas, and will stop Aug. 30 at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison.
Tickets, starting at $70, are on sale at livenation.com and axs.com.
"Shake Your Money Maker" came out in 1990 and introduced the world to songs such as "Jealous Again" and "She Talks to Angels," plus a riotous cover of "Hard to Handle."
On tour, the band plans to play the album in its entirety as well as other career hits, from "Wiser Time" to "Remedy."
The Black Crowes followed up its first collection of songs with eight studio albums and four live albums. In 2015, guitarist Rich Robinson formally announced he and his brother were ending the band, saying this in a statement: “It is with great disappointment and regret that after having the privilege of writing and performing the music of the Black Crowes over the last 24 years, I find myself in the position of saying that the band has broken up.”
With the announcement of the 2020 tour, Rich Robinson said in a news release he's "really happy to have my brother back in my life."
"To be able to play music again together and celebrate the first record we made as kids, is a gift," Robinson added. "To have these songs stand up after 30 years is something I could've never fathomed."