The biggest three-day stretch of 2019 outdoor concerts at major venues in Colorado is upon us.
- On Thursday, Billy Joel plays Coors Field in Denver. Joel's first Coors Field concert is technically sold out, but tickets for $41 remained available Thursday on resale sites such as stubhub.com. The 70-year-old Joel has sold more than 150 million records worldwide. Joel, nicknamed the "Piano Man," will take the stage at 8 p.m.
- On Friday, country rock group Zac Brown Band returns to Coors Field for a third time. The band, which played Coors in 2015 and 2017, will be joined by Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real and Caroline Jones as part of its "The Owl" tour. The show starts at 6:45 p.m. Click here if you're looking for tickets.
- On Saturday, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and The Rolling Stones will play at Bronco Stadium at Mile High as part of their "No Filter" tour. The Stones' concert was originally scheduled for May in Denver, but it was postponed when Jagger had heart valve replacement. Denver-based Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats will open Saturday’s concert, scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. Click here for the latest look at the resale market.
- Bonus outdoor show: Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart are teaming up for a night of comedy Friday at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.
- And while not outdoors, there's another concert nearby in Denver when The Backstreet Boys play at Pepsi Center on Thursday night as part of their "DNA World Tour." Click here for tickets.
For a little fun, check out a few of these supposed underrated songs from this weekend's lineup.