The Piano Man is singing the praises of Cañon City and it could just earn the town a cool $500,000.
Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Billy Joel gave his personal endorsement to the Climate Capital of the World on Facebook this weekend, encouraging fans to vote for Cañon City in “The Small Business Revolution” competition, a Hulu reality show.
Joel posted on his Facebook page that a friend and former guitarist is a long time resident of Cañon City. To show his support, Joel asked his followers to vote every day online for the southern Colorado town and that, “If we do, they could win. Thanks!”
The winner of the program earns a $500,000 grant to help revitalize six of its small businesses. Home to approximately 16,500 residents, Cañon City went from the top 20 to the top 10 and is now a top six finalist. Other towns in the running are from Washington, Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and North Carolina.
As of Feb. 15, Cañon City is sitting in second place in the voting behind Searcy, AR. Previous winners include Alton, IL, Bristol Borough, PA and Wabash, IN.
Voting takes place online at www.votecolorado.us. Members of the public can vote once per email address per day. Voting runs through Tuesday, Feb. 19.