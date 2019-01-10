Billy Joel will be performing in the home of the Colorado Rockies this summer.
The “Piano Man” will play Coors Field in Denver on Thursday, Aug. 8. It will be his first time playing at the stadium. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 18, through Ticketmaster and Live Nation.
“I couldn’t be more proud to continue the tradition of unforgettable shows at Coors Field with an icon like Billy Joel,” said Eric Pirritt, president of Live Nation Colorado. “Live Nation is excited and honored to bring this one-of-a-kind concert experience to Colorado’s famed ballpark.”
The 69-year-old New Yorker on Thursday began announcing summer shows, including concerts at the home stadiums of the Philadelphia Phillies, Milwaukee Brewers and the Baltimore Orioles.
Joel has sold more than 82 million albums during his five-decade career as a singer-songwriter, making him the sixth-best-selling male artist of all time, according to Business Insider.
His top hits include "Only the Good Die Young," "Captain Jack," "Uptown Girl," "We Didn't Start the Fire," and, of course, "Piano Man."