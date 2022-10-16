Bill Gaither has been performing Gospel music for 68 of his 86 years, and his Gaither Vocal Band brings its 25-city Something Good Is About To Happen Tour to Colorado Springs on Oct. 23.
“The Apostle Paul said Christians should put away childish things, but I’m having too much of a good time,” he said in a recent phone interview.
Gaither is an industry icon who has written 700 songs with Gloria, his wife of 60 years. Elvis Presley had a hit with “He Touched Me.” Others such as “Let’s Just Praise the Lord,” “Something Beautiful” appear in church hymnals.
The Bill Gaither Trio, the Vocal Band and his popular “Homecoming” all-star reunion series have sold more than 100 million recordings and DVDs — more than any other Gospel performer. He has sold more albums than any other Christian performer, won 20 Grammy and Dove awards, and used his ensembles to launch the careers of Steve Green, Larnelle Harris, Mark Lowry, Michael English and David Phelps.
He founded successful recording and artist management companies and uses some of the proceeds to support ministries such as Springs-based Compassion International.
“I’m one of the most blessed human beings I know of,” he said.
COVID required an 18-month touring hiatus, but the time was used to record a Christmas record and the Vocal Band’s latest album, “That’s Gospel, Brother.”
Musical styles come and go, but Gaither remains loyal to his Southern Gospel roots, and believes there’s a timeless appeal to Gospel’s tight vocal harmonies and message of God’s love and grace. The Vocal Band still performs his 1974 classic “Because He Lives.”
Gaither is sad to see division in America and its churches, and he urges Christians to follow the advice found in a song that’s been sung by both Sunday schoolers and civil rights marchers:
This little light of mine
I’m gonna let it shine
Gaither weaves that century-old song’s chorus into a new song in the Vocal Band’s repertoire, “The Darker the Night, the Brighter the Light:”
Let it shine
Let it shine
Let it shine
“I think it’s time for us to let our little light shine at a level we’ve never shown before,” he said, “and to talk not quite so much.
“We should never forget that this world is not our home, and we’re just passing through. We should be good citizens and try to make as much of an impact on culture as we can, but we are part of anther kingdom that is not of this Earth.”
Gaither tries to walk at least 10,000 steps every day, but age has taken much of his upper- body strength.
“I miss the strength I need to do real upper-body exercise,” he says.
But he doesn’t worry about the future. He really believes the uplifting words of faith and assurance that he sings in every performance.
“I’ve learned to trust,” he said. “I’m in good hands.”