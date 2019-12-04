Trace Bundy’s Acoustic Holiday with Kaki King
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Where: Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, 10 S. Parkside Drive
Price: $22 to $32; 476-2200, stargazerstheatre.com
If all you want for Christmas is some exceptional guitar playing, then this is the show for you.
Trace Bundy is a big fan of Stargazers Theatre and Event Center, it seems, since this is his 11th annual Acoustic Holiday show at the Colorado Springs venue. The Boulder-based musician is known as the Acoustic Ninja due to his playing style and intricate fingerpicking skills.
Kaki King, from Brooklyn, N.Y., was in town earlier this year at Ent Center for the Arts. She’s put out nine albums, including 2015’s “The Neck is a Bridge to the Body,” which used projection mapping to turn her guitar into a projection screen.
Face Holiday Show
When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave.
Price: $15 to $35; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com, axs.com
The all-male vocal rock band from Boulder re-creates popular songs with only the magic of their five blended voices. If you shut your eyes and simply listen to their harmonies and beat-box rhythms, you could be fooled into thinking you’re listening to the radio.
Static-X with Dope, Wednesday 13, Raven BlackWhen: 6 p.m. Sunday
Where: Sunshine Studios Live, 3970 Clear View Frontage Road
Price: $30; 392-8921, sunshinestudioslive.com
Singer and frontman Wayne Static and drummer Ken Jay founded the metal band Static-X in 1994.
The group broke up in 2013, and Static died the following year. Jay, original bassist Tony Campos and original guitarist Koichi Fukuda announced they were getting the band back together last year.
The group will release “Project Regeneration,” their first album in 11 years, in 2020.
In weird news, the band decided that its new, unnamed vocalist and front man will wear a mask of Static on stage during their tour.
‘Love Actually’ in concert, by Colorado Symphony
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Where: Boettcher Concert Hall, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St., Denver,
Price: $20 to $94; 877-292-7979, coloradosymphony.org
Many people consider the 2003 romantic comedy starring Hugh Grant, Bill Nighy, Liam Neeson, Emma Thompson and Colin Firth to be their favorite holiday flick. Those same people better get themselves to Denver to watch the Colorado Symphony perform the film’s score, leaving space for dialogue while the movie plays on a giant screen above the orchestra.
Bill Frisell and Julian Lage
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.
Price: $20 to $69.75; 255-3232, uccspresents.org
Grammy Award-winning jazz guitarist Bill Frisell has wowed crowds for more than four decades. The Wall Street Journal called him “the most innovative and influential jazz guitarist of the past 25 years.” He’ll perform with fellow jazz guitarist Julian Lage, who’s often been dubbed a child prodigy. He was 12 when he played during the 2000 Grammy Awards.
‘A Christmas Wish’ by America the Beautiful A Cappella Chorus
When: 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: Sunrise United Methodist Church, 2655 Briargate Blvd.
Price: $15; 357-7667, atbchorus.com, velvethills.org, eventbrite.com
There’s nothing like the gorgeous blend of harmonies to sock you right in the feels. The men of America the Beautiful A Cappella Chorus and their guests, the ladies of Velvet Hills Women’s A Cappella Chorus and community group Soli Deo Gloria Choir, will put on two holiday shows.
Tuba Christmas
When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Acacia Park, 115 E. Platte Ave.
Price: Free; tubachristmas.com
Do you have an old tuba laying around that’s begging to be played? Here’s your chance to bust out your former marching band glory and join the TubaChristmas gang hours before the popular Festival of Lights Parade gets going at 5:50 p.m. No tuba? No problem. Just hang out and listen.
Pikes Peak Philharmonic Holiday Concert
When: 3 p.m. Sunday
Where: Ent Center for the Arts, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.
Price: $5 to $10, free 12 and younger; office@pikespeakphil.org, pikespeakphil.org
The nonprofit, community orchestra will jingle its way into your heart with holiday-themed works: Tchaikovsky’s “The Storm” and Nutcracker Suite No. 2 and Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride.”
Handel’s ‘Messiah’When: 3 p.m. Sunday
Where: First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave.
Price: $15, $5 for students, fumc-cs.org or the church office
The beauty of Handel’s “Messiah,” with choir, soloists and orchestra, comes alive.
‘The Sounds of Christmas’ by Woodland Park Wind Symphony
When: 6 p.m. reception, 7 p.m. concert, Sunday
Where: Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park
Price: Free; 687-2210, woodlandparkwindsymphony.com
The 60-member symphony will do the season up right for you, capped with a performance of “Celtic Carol” by the Mountain Eire Irish Dancers. Meet all the stars of the show at a reception before the performance.
Also performing
• The Allman Family Revival, featuring The Allman Betts Band, Eric Krasno, Jimmy Hall, Jimmy Vivino, Robert Randolph, Robin Zander, 8 p.m. Sunday, Mission Ballroom, 4242 Wynkoop St., Denver, $35-$75; missionballroom.com, axs.com
• Hanson with Paul McDonald, Joshua & the Holly Rollers, 7 p.m. Thursday, Ogden Theatre, 935 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, $39.95-$45; axs.com
• Colorado Springs Conservatory Jazz Nite, 7 p.m. Friday, Almagre Venue, 2460 Montebello Square Drive, $5-$10; 577-4556, coloradospringsconservatory.org
• “Tis the Season — Past, Present and Future” by Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale, 3 p.m. Sunday, lobby music CSCC’s Choral Academy at 2:15, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $15-$25; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com, axs.com
• “Immanuel God is With Us,” by Village Seven Sanctuary Choir, orchestra, soloists and musical ensembles, 6 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday, Village Seven Presbyterian Church, 4040 Nonchalant Circle South, free; 574-6700, v7pc.org/concert
• Lettuce, 8 p.m. Saturday, Fillmore Auditorium, 1510 Clarkson St., Denver, $62 to $325; ticketmonster.com
• A Tribute to The Beatles’ “The White Album,” 8 p.m. Thursday, Paramount Theatre, 1621 Glenarm Place, Denver, $49.50-$79.50; altitudetickets.com
• A Stick, A Pick & A Chick, Movie House Music by Gold Hill Theatres and Woodland Music Series, with live music, beverage and movie for $16, music and beverage for $10, 2:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Gold Hill Theatres, 615 Midland Ave., Woodland Park; 687-3555, goldhilltheatres.com
• “Triple Play Jazz for the Holidays,” with Triple Play Quintet and vocalists Julie Bradley and Rick Blessing, 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, The Olympian Reception & Event Center, 975 S. Union Blvd., $10-$15; info@ppjass.org, ppjass.org
• Holiday Celebration concert by Colorado Springs Youth Symphony, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., $22-$24; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com, axs.com
• Chamber Orchestra, by Colorado College Chamber Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St., Colorado College, free; 389-6607, coloradocollege.edu/newsevents/calendar
• Bluegrass Ensemble Concert, by Colorado College Music Department, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Packard Hall, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St., Colorado College, free; 389-6607, coloradocollege.edu/newsevents/calendar
• It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year Holiday Concert, by the Colorado Springs Senior Chorale, 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Colorado Springs Senior Center, 1514 N. Hancock Ave., free; 955-3400.
• Holly & Ivy, by Air Force Academy Band, 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave., free, tickets required; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com
Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette