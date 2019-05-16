The Buffalo Lodge near Manitou Springs has become a cycling hub.
In 2016, Torie Giffin bought the historic motel and rebranded it a bike resort.
"I feel like this was my destiny," she told The Gazette after the move. "I was meant to do this."
Just weeks after taking over the lodge, the Giffins hosted a grand opening during the annual ROLL Bike Art Festival, which will once again celebrate local cyclists and artists alike this weekend. Saturday's opening reception marks the 15th year of the festival, an eclectic gathering beloved for the art and jewelry market and group rides happening throughout the day. Food, craft beer and live music also is expected.
This year's theme is "BUFF*VELO EVOLUTION" and cash prizes of $200, $100 and $50 will be awarded to the three top artists. Artwork in all mediums and concerning any themes related to bikes will be included. The exhibit will remain up at the lodge until Sept. 6.