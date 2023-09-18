There’s no sorcery involved in Voodoo Brewing Co. — it’s all down to flavorful craft beer and pub fare.

The venue is large. Besides the ubiquitous skull and bones, an impressive assortment of doors decorates the ceiling, so look up.

The menu features several “Appies,” but we chose one listed on a small placard on the table: fried cauliflower ($11.99). The order is a nice-size, paper-lined basket of fried cauliheads. Each bite provided crunchiness not only from the Sriracha-infused coating, but also from the fresh veggie. The amount of spice was just right. The only complaint is that some of the cauliflower heads were quite large. This comes with a side of blue cheese or ranch dressing.

Pizza, burgers and “Handies” (aka sandwiches) comprise the largest menu sections. We skipped the pizza, but sampled several of the hand-held entrees. The COS Beer cheese-steak ($16.99) is a successful adaptation of the Philly style. Served on a hoagie bun, a generous amount of house-made, tangy beer cheese hides a considerable amount of thinly sliced rib-eye that shares space with caramelized onions and sliced red peppers.

Pub chips, house-made potato chips, come with all handies and burgers. French fries are a $2 upcharge . We were split on which we liked. The latter were nothing special and the former were too crispy.

The Smokehouse Burger ($15.99) is a multiplex of ingredients and flavors. This is no ordinary hamburger, although that is the foundation. The medium-rare patty is topped with crusty, in-house smoked brisket, onion rings and what Voodoo calls its “signature good vibes BBQ” sauce. It’s a lot of beef, but the sliced tomato, pickle and lettuce make it feel a little less decadent. The kitchen certainly delivered on the brisket burnt ends.

Two macaroni and cheese options are offered — one with buffalo chicken ($14.99) and the other a smokehouse variety ($13.99). We opted for the latter. Corkscrew pasta (cavatappi) is smeared with beer cheese, pepper jack and cheddar. Since that was apparently not enough, it was topped with onion rings, bacon and green onions. That good vibes BBQ sauce is drizzled over everything. This is a large serving of creamy, smoky pasta. The onion rings lost some crunch sitting on the cheesy cavatappi, but that’s a minor fault in an otherwise winning dish.

Caesar or the house salad ($10.99 each) are available and either may be ordered as a wrap. There are, however, ways to elevate them by adding chicken ($3), Portobello mash ($3) or rib-eye ($5). For the Caesar, a sun-dried tomato wrap is filled with romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and house-made Caesar dressing; we upgraded with diced chicken and appreciated it was a generous addition.

Servings are large, so to-go boxes were needed. Often such containers are flimsy, not microwavable or, worse, not environmentally friendly. Kudos to Voodoo’s for being none of these.

Orders are placed at a counter or via QR code. Seating wasn’t particularly comfortable at the long high top, but service was friendly and the food appetizing.

Voodoo Brewing Co.

Pub fare for dining in or carryout

Location: 808 Garden of the Gods Road

Contact: 1-719-203-6378; voodoobrewery.com

Prices: $10.99 to $16.99

Hours: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily

Details: Credit cards accepted. Alcohol. Wi-Fi. Outdoor dining.

Favorite dishes: Micah’s Mac and Cheese and COS Beer cheesesteak sandwich

Other: Gluten-free and vegan options available.