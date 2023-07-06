Todd Mohr vividly remembers what he was doing 30 years ago — making Big Head Todd and the Monsters’ break-out album.

The group, who started playing together in the mid-1980s at Columbine High School in Littleton, and then later reconnected at the University of Colorado in Boulder, were holed up for four months in an apartment at Prince’s Paisley Park in Minnesota, a sanctuary where Prince and other musicians could make, record and perform their music. They’d released their debut album, “Another Mayberry,” in 1989, and followed it up a year later with “Midnight Radio.”

And now they were at work on their third, 1993’s “Sister Sweetly,” with its radio-friendly singles, “Sister Sweetly,” “Broken Hearted Savior,” “Bittersweet” and “It’s Alright.” They couldn’t know it would become their greatest commercial success. It went platinum and stayed glued to the Billboard charts for more than a year.

One of Mohr’s memories: “I had to sign a contract that I wouldn’t make eye contact with Prince or speak to him. I honored that. I always hoped he’d think I was cool.”

Did he get confirmation?

“No.”

Big Head Todd and the Monsters and Blues Traveler will perform Friday at Pikes Peak Center.

Over the decades, the band hasn’t strayed from making contemporary, song-driven, pop rock, Mohr says. But immersing themselves more with blues music and blues musicians changed them in some fundamental ways.

“It gave me certain values,” Mohr said from home in Littleton. “It’s a way of thinking about music as a tradition. It’s like learning to be a Cajun cook — it’s learning the elements of that tradition.”

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

There is also the value of songwriting as tradition, Mohr says: “There’s a social responsibility in the songwriting.”

Musicians are storytellers, and Mohr is no exception. The stories he’s telling these days revolve around relationships: “Basic relationship conflict, how we’re all circumscribed by conflict, and the past and what does it mean to be free,” he said.

And he’s not interested in words that simply sound good. They have to be meaningful, too.

“I’m more focused now. I want a moral to the story. Not that I’m a preacher or anything, but I think the great compliment that was given to John Prine as a songwriter was that he had an eye on the human condition. I aspire to that.”

Reflecting on his younger self that made “Sister Sweetly,” Mohr has some advice: “Do the opposite of what you did.”

He laughs and walks it back a little. After all, he and his bandmates did find success, though they came into it suddenly, which has sabotaged many an artist’s career.

“I had a lot of issues as a young person, like most young people do when they have sudden success,” he said. “It’s a difficult situation. You’re not allowed to naturally grow and mature. You’re celebrated before you understand what you have to contribute — that’s the tragedy of having success young. Luckily, we didn’t have so much success it derailed us from our career.”

Contact the writer: 636-0270