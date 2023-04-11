Two essential '90s rock bands are coming to Pikes Peak Center this summer.

Colorado band Big Head Todd and the Monsters and Blues Traveler will bring their "Blue Monsters Tour" to town July 7. Ticket prices are TBA and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Go online to axs.com or pikespeakcenter.com.

Big Head Todd got its start in Boulder in the '80s, releasing its first album, "Another Mayberry," in 1989. It was their 1993 album, "Sister Sweetly," that scored them a huge fanbase, with the hit songs "Bittersweet," "Broken Hearted Savior" and "It's Alright." They released their 11th album, "New World Arisin'," in 2017.

Blues Traveler is the band famous for its harmonica jams by lead singer John Popper. The group also got kickstarted in the late '80s and became famous for the hits "Run-Around," "Hook" and "But Anyway." Their popularity arrived after their fourth studio album in 1994, "four." Their last album, "Traveler's Blues," dropped in 2021 and earned a Grammy nomination.