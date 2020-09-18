Pikes Pick: Check out Big Head Todd & the Monsters' new album

Big Head Todd and the Monsters will play two shows Tuesday at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre in Morrison. Courtesy

Big Head Todd and the Monsters will be a sort of musical savior next week, bringing the masses much-longed-for live music.  

The popular Colorado rock band will play two limited- capacity shows at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre in Morrison.

Six things to do around Colorado this weekend: kids' biking, corn maze, sugar beets, A-Basin adventure

Showtimes are 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday. Call 888-9297849 or go online to axs.com.

Colorado Springs photographer uses art to manage depression, anxiety

Each show will be limited to 175 people. Masks and distancing are required. 

Long-awaited Trader Joe's wine shop in Colorado Springs coming soon

The band's been around since 1984. Fans know them for their 1993 album "Sister Sweetly," which featured the hit singles "Broken Hearted Savior," "Bittersweet" and "It's Alright."

Contact the writer: 636-0270

Tags

Load comments