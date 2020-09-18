Big Head Todd and the Monsters will be a sort of musical savior next week, bringing the masses much-longed-for live music.
The popular Colorado rock band will play two limited- capacity shows at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre in Morrison.
Showtimes are 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday. Call 888-9297849 or go online to axs.com.
Each show will be limited to 175 people. Masks and distancing are required.
The band's been around since 1984. Fans know them for their 1993 album "Sister Sweetly," which featured the hit singles "Broken Hearted Savior," "Bittersweet" and "It's Alright."