The local broadcast TV landscape is undergoing more changes.
Steve Dant has led the Colorado Springs Fox and CW affiliates as general manager for the past 18 years has announced his retirement.
Dant has a 46-year career in broadcasting, which started in Bangor, Maine. His last day leading the Colorado Springs stations will be Friday, June 4. Prior to coming to Colorado Springs he was the general manager at multiple television stations in markets across the country, including Portland, OR, Lincoln, NE, Charleston, WV, Altoona, PA, Steubenville, OH, and Midland, TX.
During his tenure, Dant's local stations achieved significant success and growth. In 2006, he spearheaded the launch of the stations’ first news operation, which currently produces more than 42 hours of weekly local news.
“While there have been many challenges over the years, including managing through the pandemic, I’ve enjoyed a very rewarding career,” said Dant. “There is no way I could have achieved what I have without the support of my wife Sharon; thru thick and thin she’s been with me all the way. A successful career can only be accomplished with a lot of support and guidance from a great team of players at the station and at the corporate level. I feel blessed and grateful to have had both.”
While Fox 21 is losing a general manager, local NBC affiliate KOAA-TV has gained one.
Ross White has been promoted to vice president and general manager for KOAA. White has served as director of sales at KOAA since 2016 and replaces Evan Pappas, who left the station in April to take on the role of vice president and general manager for WFTX in Ft. Myers, Florida.
Prior to joining KOAA, White served as general sales manager at WMC in Memphis, Tennessee. He began his career at KVII in Amarillo, Texas, as a news photographer, then creative services director. He later moved to the sales department at KVII as an account executive and was promoted into several sales leadership positions, including director of sales.
“In my time as KOAA director of sales, we have focused on bringing the Scripps mission, ‘We do well by doing good,’ into all aspects of our operation,” said White. “As general manager, I look forward to furthering that mission in the community I call home through a continuing commitment to quality local journalism.”