Every two years, arts organizations come together to cross-pollinate the city.
“Pollinate,” founded in 2011 by Daisy McGowan, director and chief curator of Galleries of Contemporary Art at University of Colorado Colorado Springs, features collaboration between groups to explore one theme through various artistic mediums, including art exhibits, dance performances, live music, panel discussions and speakers.
“With that first festival, and what we say every time, we found the audience to take in one of the programs they might not have known about,” said McGowan. “If you’re more of a visual arts person, and you take a chance on the Masterworks series from the Colorado Springs Philharmonic, our hope is that by cross-pollinating the audience, we elevate all the arts in Colorado Springs together.”
This year’s theme is time, a topic many artists are eager to explore, said McGowan. Previous festivals focused on gods and monsters and energy. Time will be the backbone of a host of events taking place during the one-week festival running Monday through April 8, and at many other events that began in mid-March and will run through mid-May.
Nine organizations will present arts and culture activities as part of “Pollinate,” including “TIME: Biennial UCCS Visual Art Faculty Exhibit” at GOCA; “Life is Beautiful,” an El Pomar Foundation Masterworks concert by the philharmonic; “So Percussion: Amid the Noise” in the UCCS Presents: Artist Series; the exhibit “O Beautiful: Shifting Landscapes of the Pikes Peak Region” at Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College; “Timelessness,” a dance performance by Colorado Springs Dance Theatre, Smokebrush Foundation for the Arts and SunWater Spa; and “Downtown Walking Tour: Law and Disorder” by Colorado Springs Downtown Partnership.
All events can be found on the websites pollinateCOS.com and PeakRadar.com.
“When we first convened arts organizations, it felt wonderful to connect,” said McGowan. “Even though we’re a small arts community, compared to New York or L.A., we are very supportive of each other.”
