“Sip and swine” all day at the Buskers, Brews & BBQ on Saturday on the Municipal Center Great Lawn in Aurora. Enjoy barbecue prepared by teams from across the country as they compete to become the barbecue king. You can sip Dry Dock beer all day and enjoy live entertainment from musicians and buskers (quirky street performers); tinyurl.com/yc5h35sh.
Spend a day learning about Puerto Rican culture at one of the largest, most diverse Latino festivals in Colorado. A Taste of Puerto Rico Festival brings Latin jazz, Cuban fusion and Latin dancing to Denver’s Civic Center on Sunday. Taste Latin food, hear the music, watch the dances and enjoy the art vendors; atopr.com.