The Fringe Festival has something for everyone Thursday-Sunday in Fort Collins. At this live performance arts festival, attendees can see many original works in theater, dance, film, comedy and more. Most performances are short, one-act pieces, so festivalgoers can see several in a day. To get your festival button, go to fringefestivalfortcollins.com.
Help Fairplay celebrate burros in mining Friday-Sunday at the 71st Burro Days. Start with a pancake breakfast, and then watch the burro or llama races. Cruise the more than 140 arts, craft and food booths or go gold panning. Enjoy a parade, outhouse races, a barbecue, barn dance or a service at the Cowboy Church; burrodays.com.