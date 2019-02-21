In the “Icons of the Plains” exhibit, artist Christopher J. May shares a story of a core part of Smalltown USA that slowing is fading away. He spent more than a decade photographing grain elevators throughout America’s heartland, representing the hard work of generations of farm families. See May’s work through May 19 at the Sangre de Cristo Arts Center in Pueblo; sdc-arts.org.
Why just see a show when you could be part of it? “Whose Live Anyway?” improvises comedy and songs based on audience suggestions. You might even be asked to join Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, Dave Foley and Joel Murray on stage. Join the fun at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Paramount Theatre in Denver. Tickets are $29.50-$39.50; altitudetickets.com.