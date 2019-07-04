Spend a day in the mountains at the Breckenridge July Art Festival, Thursday-Saturday at the Village at Breckenridge and Main Street Station. The festival, nationally ranked 59th in Sunshine Artist magazine’s top 200 fine art festivals, will feature more than 100 artists presenting ceramics, mixed media, fiber, jewelry, painting, sculpture and more; mountainartfestivals.com/festivals-calendar/breckartfestival.
Surround yourself with the beauty of wildflowers, Friday—July 14 at the Wildflower Festival in Crested Butte. With more than 200 wildflower-based activities, you can enjoy guideed hikes, art workshops, photography classes, garden tours, birding and butterflies workshops or culinary classes; crestedbuttewildflowerfestival.com.