The “Western Romance” exhibit from the King Collection will be on display through Jan. 13 at the Sangre de Cristo Arts Center in Pueblo. Don’t miss your chance to view works by some of the best-known names in traditional Western art, including John Clymer, Frank McCarthy, Joseph Sharpe, Gerald Cassidy and Oscar Berninghaus. For admission prices and hours, go to sdc-arts.org.
Come on down to “The Price is Right Live” at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Bellco Theatre in Denver. You might hear your name called for a chance to play and win vacations, a new car and more. Tickets are $49.50-$59.50 and available at axs.com.