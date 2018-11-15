Follow Ebenezer Scrooge’s story as he transforms from a cold-hearted miser who despises Christmas to a man who is generous, kind and full of Christmas cheer during a performance of “A Christmas Carol,” Wednesday to Dec. 24 at the Stage Theatre in Denver. Tickets are $30 and up; denvercenter.org.
Join the Castle Rock Chamber’s signature event, Castle Rock Starlighting 2-7 p.m. Saturday at Wilcox Square. Enjoy photos with Santa, hot chocolate, live entertainment and more. Starlighting ceremony will begin at 5 p.m.; tinyurl.com/ycgmrlyo.