Watch 16 teams from around the world as they hand carve 20-ton blocks of snow into one-of-a-kind pieces of art. Use of power tools isn't allowed. Visit the International Snow Sculpture Championships through Wednesday in Breckenridge; tinyurl.com/yax4ommp.
Explore the House of Dior’s legacy and global influence with more than 200 couture dresses, accessories, costume jewelry pieces, photographs, runway videos and more at the "Dior: From Paris to the World" exhibit through March 3 at the Denver Art Museum; denverartmuseum.org.