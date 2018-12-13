Take time this season to relive a tale of joy and goodwill at Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas” on stage through Saturday at the Buell Theatre in Denver. Enjoy dancing, classic Irving Berlin songs and lots of snow. Tickets are $30 and up; denvercenter.org.
Meet Santa and his reindeer while strolling through colorful holiday lights at Santa’s Village at Chatfield Farms, 8500 W. Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton. Enjoy crafts with Mrs. Claus, take a hayride and walk through Santa’s Workshop, 4-30-8:30 p.m., with last entry at 7:30 p.m., Fridays-Sundays through Dec. 23. Tickets are $15-$20, free for ages 2 and younger. Tickets: tinyurl.com/y8mexec9.