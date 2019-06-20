Have you wondered what it would be like to live in a tiny house, a skoolie or a yurt? You can have all your questions answered at the Colorado Tiny House Festival this Friday-Sunday at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Brighton. Explore the most updated information on minimalist living, examine more than 40 small living structures, hear speakers and more; coloradotiny housefestival.com.
Quickly becoming one of the largest Latino and Caribbean cultural events in the state, the Colorado Latino Festival celebrates the diversity and contributions of Latin American and Caribbean people. Enjoy this family- oriented event with cultural music and dance and some of the most delicious Latin American cuisine found in Colorado on Sunday in downtown Boulder; thelatinofestival.com.