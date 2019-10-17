Feel chills run down your spine as you go from room to room of the Rosemount Museum, 419 W. 14th St., Pueblo, hearing frightful tales portrayed by local actors, 6-10 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays through Oct. 26 at Night Terrors - Victorian Horrors. Stories include "Tell-Tale Heart," "The Monkey's Paw" and more Victorian horror tales. Admission is $15-$18; artistsanonymousco.com/nightterrors.
Enjoy cocktails made by restaurants and bars from RiNo to Boulder at the Bloody Mary Festival, 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday at EXDO Event Center, 1399 35th St., Denver. Tickets are $45-$55 and include two hours of Bloody Mary tastings from Highland Tavern, Ace Eat Service, The Pig & the Sprout, Gallop Cafe, Snooze, an AM Eatery, and many more; tinyurl.com/yy6ctdzm.