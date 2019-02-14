Amanda Wachob tattoos not only human bodies, but also uses a tattoo machine and ink to create art on canvas, paper, silk fruit and leather. View her work at the “Amanda Wachob: Tattoo This” exhibit from Thursday-May 19 at MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver; mcadenver.org.
Extend the Valentine’s Day love a little longer at the Latin Love Jam, 7 p.m. Friday at the Paramount Theatre in Denver. Enjoy artists from the Latin hip hop golden era with Baby Bash, Lil Rob, Frankie J, Brown Boy, Spanish Fly and NB Ridaz. Tickets are $39-$65; altitudetickets.com.