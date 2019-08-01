Preserve our Western ways at Covered Wagon Days, Thursday-Sunday in Del Norte. You can indulge in a pancake breakfast or enjoy a pig roast. Stroll through the quilt show, car show or merchant open house. Save time for the “Expanding Horizons” parade and the ice cream social. Take the family on the hay wagon tour, and enjoy Native American dancing and a concert with Zultan and the Fortune Tellers; coveredwagondays.com.
Help celebrate Leadville’s 1880s gold and silver rush heritage Friday through Sunday at Boom Days, with three days of burro racing through the mountains and parades, a car and gun show, dances and live music. Feeling hungry? You can compete in the pie-eating contest or relax at a pancake breakfast. And leave time to browse the many craft and food vendors; tinyurl.com/yc742jvo.