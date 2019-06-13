Glenn Miller and his family moved to Fort Morgan when the famed trombonist and bandleader was 14. Until he turned professional in 1921, he was part of the Fort Morgan High School band. Help celebrate the 101st anniversary of the Glenn Miller family’s arrival in town at the Glenn Miller Swing Festival on Saturday at the Fort Morgan City Park. Join swing fans from all over the nation as you learn to swing dance and enjoy a day of live music; morgancountytourism.com/events.
Hop on the Rio Grande Scenic Railroad and enjoy cold brews and mountain views at the Rails and Ales Brewfest on Saturday in Alamosa. Once you get to Fir Station, which is only accessible by rail, enjoy handcraft brews from the region’s best breweries while listing to live music. Tickets start at $79; tinyurl.com/y94hr4x6.