Join the heroic trio Catboy, Owelette and Gekko, along with their new friend PJ Robot, as they try to defeat sneaky villains Romeo, Night Ninja and Luna Girl during the “PJ Masks Live! Save the Day” musical at 6 p.m. Friday at Memorial Hall in Pueblo, $24.50 and up; pueblomemorialhall.com.
Take part in a New Orleans-style Breckenridge Mardi Gras Party on Tuesday. Main Street in Breckenridge will be taken over with masks, boas, beads and music. Enjoy the Mardi Gras parade, free concert with the Hazel Miller Band and more; gobreck.com/event/mardi-gras.