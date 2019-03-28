Honor the Norse God of Snow during Ullr Nights, a nocturnal winter wonderland party at Aspen Snowmass. Enjoy a gondola ride up to Elk Camp for tubing, ride the Breathtaker Alpine Coaster, listen to live music and more. 5 to 9 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $10-$75; tinyurl.com/yacckd8g.
Not your usual brewfest, the Poudre Pour highlights the ingredients that make beer so tasty, especially the water from the Poudre River. Enjoy craft brews at tasting stations, along with farm fresh appetizers, live music and more at the Carnegie Center for Creativity and Heritage Courtyard in Fort Collins, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $5-$40; poudreheritage.org/event/poudre-pour-2019.