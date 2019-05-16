Celebrate the joy of reading and writing at the Literary Arts Festival from Friday through Sunday in Telluride. The event features poetry performances, author talks and Literary Burlesque. This year’s featured guest is Pam Houston, author of short stories, novels and essays. For a full schedule, go to telluridelitfest.weebly.com.
Kick off summer with award-winning cuisine, craft brews and artisan cocktails at the Taste of Durango on Sunday on Main Avenue in Durango. Sample delicious food from some of the best restaurants in Durango while enjoying music, dancing and family fun. Admission is free, but you can order your food and beverage tickets online: tasteofdurango.com.